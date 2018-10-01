    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit in spotlight of Italian media

    01.10.2018 [17:01]

    Rome, October 1, AZERTAC

    The Italian media outlets have widely covered the official visit of Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the country.

    The articles published by Italian media Il Messaggero, Askanews, 9colonne, Agenzia Nova, Radioradicale, Notizie Yahoo, Comunicazione Inform, Agvivelino, Prealpina, Rete Sole and Rete7 highlighted Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.

    The articles quote the remarks by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and president of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati at the conference on “The 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and relations of strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic” which was organized at Giustiniani palace in Rome.

    The articles also draw the readers’ attention to the official reception marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

    Asiman Asadov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit in spotlight of Italian media
