Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with FMs of Non-Aligned Movement member countries

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held bilateral meetings with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries’ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Patrick Rajoelina, Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres of Nicaragua and Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares of Cape Verde.

During the meetings, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and NAM member states in various fields. The sides discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in culture, tourism, transport, humanitarian and especially economic fields, as well as stressed the importance of developing cooperation between our countries within the framework of international organizations.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations, as well as issues of interest on the agenda of 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meetings, the priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Movement were discussed. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, including the NAM member states, in the fight against the pandemic, half of which was intended for the NAM member states. The interlocutors were also informed about the scholarship program that allows citizens of the NAM member states to study in Azerbaijan.

Other sides praised Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the NAM and the globally important initiatives put forward by the President of Azerbaijan as chairman of the NAM in the fight against COVID-19.

The sides exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda, including the regional situation.

FM Bayramov informed the FMs of the Patriotic War which began on September 27 of last year in response to another aggression of Armenia and lasted for 44 days, the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020 and its implementation. Noting the post-conflict restoration and reconstruction phase, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that a new framework for security and cooperation had been established, which created new opportunities for the development and prosperity of the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.