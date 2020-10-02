Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone talk

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During the telephone conversation, Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed serious concern over the tensions in the region. He stressed the importance of decreasing tensions and respecting the ceasefire regime. In this regard, it has been referred to the statement of the heads of OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces carry out counter-offensive measures within its internationally recognized borders in response to the new military aggression of Armenia starting from 27 September, 2020. The FM brought to the attention the fact that the armed forces of Armenia continue to target the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects. Stressing that this is another gross violation of international humanitarian law by the occupying state, the minister noted that the shelling of the civilian population demonstrates the terrorist nature of the leadership of Armenia. Noting that tensions continue in the region, Bayramov emphasized that full responsibility for the current situation lies with the political and military leadership of Armenia.