    Azerbaijani, Georgian ministries of education sign agreement on cooperation

    22.02.2022 [17:16]

    Tbilisi, February 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani and Georgian ministries of education have inked an agreement on cooperation in the field of education.

    The document was signed by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev and Georgian Minister of Education and Science Mikheil Chkhenkeli.

    Prior to the signing ceremony, the ministers discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries` ministries and higher education institutions.

    Mikheil Chkhenkeli highlighted the reforms implemented in Georgia in the field of science and education and the principles of international cooperation. The Georgian Minister expressed interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan in these areas.

    Emin Amrullayev hailed fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all spheres, including in the field of science and education.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special correspondent

