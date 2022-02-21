Azerbaijani, Georgian universities discuss cooperation issues

Tbilisi, February 21, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijani and Georgian universities enjoy the good cooperation. The development of relations in the field of education creates ample opportunities for the expansion of cooperation in other areas,” said Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, who is on a visit to Georgia, as he met with Rector of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University Giorgi Sharvashidze.

The rector highlighted the activities of the university and its international cooperation. He noted that Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University closely cooperates with Ganja State University, Khazar University and other higher education institutions of Azerbaijan.

Minister Emin Amrullayev said that Azerbaijan is interested in developing relations with neighboring and friendly Georgia in all areas, including in the field of science and education.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent