  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Azerbaijani, Georgian universities discuss cooperation issues

    21.02.2022 [15:29]

    Tbilisi, February 21, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijani and Georgian universities enjoy the good cooperation. The development of relations in the field of education creates ample opportunities for the expansion of cooperation in other areas,” said Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, who is on a visit to Georgia, as he met with Rector of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University Giorgi Sharvashidze.

    The rector highlighted the activities of the university and its international cooperation. He noted that Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University closely cooperates with Ganja State University, Khazar University and other higher education institutions of Azerbaijan.

    Minister Emin Amrullayev said that Azerbaijan is interested in developing relations with neighboring and friendly Georgia in all areas, including in the field of science and education.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special correspondent

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Georgian universities discuss cooperation issues
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [19:16]
    February 21 marks International Mother Language Day
    16.02.2022 [20:34]
    Baku State University, Humboldt University of Berlin sign Erasmus exchange protocol
    16.02.2022 [13:36]
    Azerbaijan, Georgian universities discuss prospects for cooperation
    14.02.2022 [19:27]
    Indian Embassy in Baku announces ICCR scholarships slots under General Scholarship Scheme for 2022-23
    Azerbaijani, Georgian universities discuss cooperation issues Azerbaijani, Georgian universities discuss cooperation issues