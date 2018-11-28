Azerbaijani, German military legal experts hold meeting

Baku, November 28, AZERTAC

According to the annual plan of military cooperation between the ministries of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany, a working meeting of military legal experts of the two countries has been held in Baku.

During the event, a mutual exchange of experience in the field of military law was held, and the characteristics of the social and legal protection of servicemen and their families, as well as many other issues were discussed.