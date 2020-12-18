  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani-German phrase book published

    18.12.2020 [09:19]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC 

    The Azerbaijan State Translation Centre has announced the release of an Azerbaijani-German phrase book designed for businessmen, tourists, as well as the general public wishing to learn German.

    The phrase book offers a quick and easy access to a large number of topics, including “Basic phrases”, “Arrivals and departures”, “Travelling”, “Around the town”, “Hotels and accommodation”, “Food and Drinks”, “Contacts”, “Medical Emergencies”, “Shopping”, “At the cinema”, “Leisure and entertainment” and “Commonly used phrases”.

    The book is authored by Vusal Abbaszade, a German language specialist at the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre. The editors of the book are PhD, Associate Professor Vilayat Hajiyev, an expert in Human Sciences Stephanie Matzer (Austria), a master of science candidate in language and communication Lisa Brandt (Germany) and a philology specialist Shafiga Guliyeva.

