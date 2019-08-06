Azerbaijani Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers to vie for medals in Tbilisi Grand Prix

Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers will compete at the 2019 Grand Prix of V. Balavadze and G. Kartozia in Tbilisi, Georgia on August 7-10.

In the freestyle event, Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Georgi Edisherashvili, Shahin Mukhtarov (both 57kg), Mirjalal Hasanzade, Parviz Ibrahimov, Ruslan Gasimov, Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov (all 61kg), Gitinomahammad Hajiyev, Davud Ibrahimov (both 70kg), Toghrul Asgarov, Ismayil Abdullayev (both 74kg), Ibrahim Yusubov (79kg), Hajımurad Mahammadsaidov (86kg) and Shamil Zubairov (92kg).

In the Greco-Roman event, Azerbaijan`s squad includes Taleh Mammadov (60kg), Murad Mammadov, Elman Mukhtarov (both 63kg), Kamran Mammadov (67kg), Islambek Dadov (72kg), Hasan Aliyev (77kg), Elvin Mursaliyev, Rafig Huseynov (both 82kg), Orkhan Nuriyev (97kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130kg).