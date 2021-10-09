  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

    09.10.2021 [13:58]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov has claimed a gold medal at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway after defeating Turkish Burhan Akbudak in the 82kg final.

    Other Azerbaijani wrestlers Sanan Suleymanov won silver, while Eldaniz Azizli took a bronze medal.

