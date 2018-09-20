Baku, September 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed four medals, including two golds at a tournament commemorating Oleg Karavaev in Minsk, Belarus. The gold medals were clinched by Murad Mammadov (60kg) and Taleh Mammadov (63kg). Islam Abbasov took silver in the 87kg weight category, while Rafig Huseynov captured a bronze medal in the 82kg division.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers bring home four medals from Minsk

