    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers bring home four medals from Minsk

    20.09.2018 [20:27]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed four medals, including two golds at a tournament commemorating Oleg Karavaev in Minsk, Belarus.

    The gold medals were clinched by Murad Mammadov (60kg) and Taleh Mammadov (63kg). Islam Abbasov took silver in the 87kg weight category, while Rafig Huseynov captured a bronze medal in the 82kg division.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers bring home four medals from Minsk
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.09.2018 [21:56]
    Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy
    19.09.2018 [21:13]
    Azerbaijan to compete at European Polo Championship in Italy
    19.09.2018 [16:23]
    World Judo Championship in Baku to be on air in more than 190 countries
    18.09.2018 [17:02]
    German judoka: "I will try to become world champion again”
    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers bring home four medals from Minsk