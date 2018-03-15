Azerbaijani, Hungarian Tourism Associations to sign a MoU on cooperation
AzerTAg.az
15.03.2018 [11:46]
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) and the Association of Hungarian Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MUISZ) will sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation.
The agreement was reached at the Association as part of the meeting held with the members of Azerbaijani-Hungarian Friendship Group.
During the meeting, the sides have discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism as well as reached an agreement on organizing infotours for AZTA members on April.
