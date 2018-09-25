Azerbaijani Interior Minister visiting Iran

Tehran, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has embarked on a visit to Iran.

Within the visit Minister Ramil Usubov has met with Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

At the meetings, the sides discussed perspectives of mutual relations, as well as issues on fight against drug trafficking and international terrorism.

Ramil Usubov’s itinerary also includes meetings with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alawi.

Ramil Katanov

Special correspondent