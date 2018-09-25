    • / SOCIETY

    Azerbaijani Interior Minister visiting Iran

    25.09.2018 [10:49]

    Tehran, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has embarked on a visit to Iran.

    Within the visit Minister Ramil Usubov has met with Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

    At the meetings, the sides discussed perspectives of mutual relations, as well as issues on fight against drug trafficking and international terrorism.

    Ramil Usubov’s itinerary also includes meetings with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alawi.

    Ramil Katanov

    Special correspondent

