Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talk

Baku, September 28, AZERATC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the telephone conversation, Mohammad Javad Zarif, expressing concern over the tension on the front line stressed the importance of ensuring peace in the region. He emphasized the importance of taking the necessary steps to reduce tensions, noting that Iran is always ready to assist in this matter.

FM Bayramov informed his counterpart about the new act of aggression against Azerbaijan along the front line on September 27, targeting the Azerbaijani civilians, as a continuation of the extremely provocative activities of the Armenian side in recent months, and he noted that the Azerbaijani Army has taken appropriate retaliatory measures within the international borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the right of self-defense, as well as to ensure the security of civilians. He stressed that all the responsibility for this tension in the region lies with the political and military leadership of Armenia.