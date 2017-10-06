Azerbaijani, Kazakh Air Forces discuss cooperation

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of the Air Force Ramiz Tahirov has today met with a Kazakh delegation led by Major General of the Air Force, Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces Nurlan Karbenov, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the delegation will visit the airbases of the Azerbaijani Air Force.