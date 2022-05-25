Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs hold phone talk

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The ministers exchanged views on the broad bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries.

At the same time, issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms were discussed.

The FMs exchanged views on regional issues, especially in the fields of economy, transport and logistics.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.