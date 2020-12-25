Azerbaijani MP: The leader who created the heroic chronicle of modern Azerbaijan

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

“Today Azerbaijan is going through the most powerful period in its history. The thoughtful and purposeful policy of our President Ilham Aliyev for many years ensured the victory of our country in the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Backed by the determination of our Commander-in-Chief, the victorious Azerbaijani Army defeated the enemy in all directions of the front and liberated our lands, which had been in captivity for 30 years,” MP Nagif Hamzayev has told AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani MP noted that President Ilham Aliyev, whose name will go down in history as the leader who restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, created a heroic chronicle of the Azerbaijani people. In just 44 days, our true war ended in victory, and historical justice prevailed.

“The decisive steps of our President, his appeals to the people, every word that he uttered decisively, every word in our society, wherever he lives in the world, lifted the spirits of everyone whose heart beats with Azerbaijan, mobilized each of us, from the very the youngest to the oldest. Centuries will pass, and history will look into the 21st century from the moment of the Great Victory, the Victory achieved thanks to the determination of our President, Commander-in-Chief, the strong will of our resolute sons. The history of Azerbaijan will be divided into two stages: before and after the Great Victory.

President Ilham Aliyev created the strongest Azerbaijan in history. Happy is the people, the state in which there are strong-willed, purposeful leaders leading to high prosperity and cultural revival. The first rescue mission of our independence belongs to the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Returning to the leadership of the country at the request of the people, he saved Azerbaijan from chaos and anarchy, arbitrariness and lawlessness, from destruction as a state. The greatest saving mission in our history was fulfilled by our President, a worthy successor to our great leader Ilham Aliyev. Also, fulfilling the will of our national leader: "I have always been proud and today I am proud that I am Azerbaijani!" Having completed the unfinished work of a genius, turning Azerbaijan into a modern and powerful state, successfully fulfilling the most sacred dream of the people!

Today's dynamic development of Azerbaijan, the growth of our economy, the great victory over the enemy have gained strength in the political philosophy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. The magnificent Victory, inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan's independence, was bestowed on us with the incomparable courage and courage of our Commander-in-Chief, a worthy successor to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. By awarding Victory to the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev also fulfilled the dream of the Great Leader, who dedicated his life to Azerbaijan and said: "There is no Karabakh without Shusha, there is no Azerbaijan without Karabakh". The biggest pain and incurable wound of our people was the occupation of the lands by the Armenians. Under the leadership of the worthy successor of the genius Heydar Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, the Commander-in-chief of our armed forces Ilham Aliyev, our territorial integrity was restored militarily, the enemy was crushed with an iron fist, our material wealth, morality and cultural values were saved from plunder and destruction. Finally, our 30-year longing for the Motherland has ended, the Karabakh conflict is in our hearts, and hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons have been freed from alienation and longing for their homeland.

This victory demonstrated the country's commitment to all the promises made by President Ilham Aliyev to the people, saying that "Karabakh is Azerbaijan". This victory became a reality thanks to the purposeful, forward-looking policy pursued by our President with patience, endurance and sharp political and diplomatic intelligence,” Hamzayev said.

“As a result of the thoughtful domestic and foreign policy pursued by our President, today Azerbaijan has become an influential member and reliable partner of the world community. The world community has already recognized the strength of Azerbaijan, which quickly restored its territorial integrity at its own expense, and highly appreciates the humanitarian, socio-political, economic and military achievements of Azerbaijan, which is experiencing the brightest stage in its history thanks to the strategic course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev,” he concluded.