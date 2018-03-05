    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani MP to attend European Parliament`s events in Brussels

    05.03.2018 [21:03]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    Member of Azerbaijan`s parliament Sahiba Gafarova has left for Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the European Parliament`s events.

    The Azerbaijani MP will hold meetings with a number of counterparts, including Romanian members of the newly established Club of Azerbaijan`s Friends in the European Parliament (EP).

    Gafarova will also attend events marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Republic.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani MP to attend European Parliament`s events in Brussels
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [16:48]
    Azerbaijan, Morocco sign bilateral documents
    05.03.2018 [16:24]
    FM: Morocco fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
    05.03.2018 [12:35]
    Moroccan minister pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    04.03.2018 [14:25]
    OSCE/ ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission recommends deployment of Election Observation Mission for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijani MP to attend European Parliament`s events in Brussels