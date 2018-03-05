Azerbaijani MP to attend European Parliament`s events in Brussels

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

Member of Azerbaijan`s parliament Sahiba Gafarova has left for Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the European Parliament`s events.

The Azerbaijani MP will hold meetings with a number of counterparts, including Romanian members of the newly established Club of Azerbaijan`s Friends in the European Parliament (EP).

Gafarova will also attend events marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Republic.