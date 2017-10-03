Azerbaijani MP to attend OIC Executive Committee`s meeting

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani MP Govhar Bakhshaliyeva will participate in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) in Tehran, Iran, October 6-8.

The daily drafts of the committees on policy and foreign relations, economy and environment, human rights, woman and family affairs, cultural and legal affairs, civilizations and religious dialogue will be drawn up. The agenda of the 7th conference of Muslim Women Parliamentarians and the 3rd consultation meeting of the secretaries general of the parliaments of OIC member states will be adopted at the meeting.