Azerbaijani MP to attend PACE committee session

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Rafael Huseynov will be visiting Rome, Italy, on May 7-13, to attend a session of the Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The session will feature discussions on promoting the intercultural dialogue, preservation of cultural heritage, climatic changes and exchange of experience in the mass media and information fields.