Azerbaijani MP to attend PACE committee session
AzerTAg.az
06.05.2022 [19:13]
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Rafael Huseynov will be visiting Rome, Italy, on May 7-13, to attend a session of the Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
The session will feature discussions on promoting the intercultural dialogue, preservation of cultural heritage, climatic changes and exchange of experience in the mass media and information fields.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.05.2022 [18:35]
06.05.2022 [15:58]
06.05.2022 [15:36]
MULTIMEDIA
06.05.2022 [18:12]
06.05.2022 [14:12]
06.05.2022 [13:07]
06.05.2022 [19:13]
06.05.2022 [18:41]
06.05.2022 [18:35]
06.05.2022 [19:41]
06.05.2022 [16:30]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
06.05.2022 [18:09]
06.05.2022 [17:01]
06.05.2022 [16:17]
06.05.2022 [09:49]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [15:14]
05.05.2022 [19:16]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
06.05.2022 [20:50]
06.05.2022 [17:34]
06.05.2022 [14:51]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note