    Azerbaijani MPs to attend 16th session of CIS Youth Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg

    17.05.2021 [19:55]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Members of Azerbaijani Parliament Emin Hajiyev and Nigar Arpadarai will be participating in the 16th session of the CIS Youth Interparliamentary Assembly in the city of Saint Petersburg, Russia, on May 18-22, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

    MP Emin Hajiyev will deliver a speech at the session of the Youth Interparliamentary Assembly, while MP Nigar Arpadarai will address an international scientific-practical conference on "Youth participation in electoral processes: the experience of the CIS PA member states."

