    Azerbaijani MPs to attend 8th Euronest PA session in Tbilisi

    06.12.2019 [19:17]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tahir Mirkishili and Rasim Musabayov will leave for Tbilisi to attend 8th ordinary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia from December 8 to 10.

    Participants will adopt resolutions on political affairs, economic integration, energy security and social matters. As 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, members will also reflect on the future of this policy, in the run-up to the next Eastern Partnership Summit scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020.

    Established on 3 May 2011 in Brussels, the Euronest PA’s mission is to promote the conditions necessary to accelerate political association and further economic integration between the EU and the Eastern European Partners, as well as to strengthen cooperation within the region and between the region and the EU.

