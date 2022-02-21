Azerbaijani MPs to attend EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly’s committee meetings
AzerTAg.az
21.02.2022 [13:54]
Baku, February 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation will attend the upcoming EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) joint committee meetings on February 22 in Yerevan, Armenia.
The delegation includes MPs, members of Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest PA, Tahir Mirkishli and Soltan Mammadov.
The MPs will express Azerbaijan’s stance on the issues to be discussed at the sessions.
