    Azerbaijani MPs to attend EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly’s committee meetings

    21.02.2022 [13:54]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation will attend the upcoming EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) joint committee meetings on February 22 in Yerevan, Armenia.

    The delegation includes MPs, members of Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest PA, Tahir Mirkishli and Soltan Mammadov.

    The MPs will express Azerbaijan’s stance on the issues to be discussed at the sessions.

