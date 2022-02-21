Baku, February 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation will attend the upcoming EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) joint committee meetings on February 22 in Yerevan, Armenia. The delegation includes MPs, members of Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest PA, Tahir Mirkishli and Soltan Mammadov. The MPs will express Azerbaijan’s stance on the issues to be discussed at the sessions.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani MPs to attend EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly’s committee meetings

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter