    Azerbaijani MPs to attend PACE committee meeting

    21.05.2022 [14:41]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani MPs Kamal Jafarov and Erkin Gadirli will be visiting Paris, France, on May 22-23 to attend a meeting of the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

    The MPs will also visit Brussels on May 23-25. During the visit, head of the working group for Azerbaijani-Belgium interparliamentary relations Kamal Jafarov and member of the group Erkin Gadirli will hold meetings at the Belgian Parliament. The meetings will feature prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

     

