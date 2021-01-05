  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani MPs to monitor presidential election in Kyrgyzstan

    05.01.2021 [15:34]

    Baku, January 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani MPs Sabir Hajiyev and Fazil Mustafa will visit Bishkek to observe the early presidential election to take place in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.

    The Azerbaijani MPs will familiarize themselves with the conditions created in a number of polling stations.

