Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly in Moscow
AzerTAg.az
22.09.2020 [19:07]
Moscow, September 22, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko as part of the visit to Russia.
The sides exchanged views on a number of issues, including the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, the importance of reciprocal visits and other ones.
Farida Abdullayeva
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.09.2020 [18:01]
22.09.2020 [13:25]
MULTIMEDIA
22.09.2020 [19:54]
22.09.2020 [19:07]
22.09.2020 [18:01]
22.09.2020 [19:14]
22.09.2020 [12:13]
22.09.2020 [10:41]
22.09.2020 [09:51]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
17.09.2020 [12:32]
19.09.2020 [11:41]
18.09.2020 [16:30]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
19.09.2020 [19:03]
16.09.2020 [19:31]
14.09.2020 [20:12]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
21.09.2020 [18:13]
20.09.2020 [15:57]
18.09.2020 [16:47]
18.09.2020 [14:19]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note