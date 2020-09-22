  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly in Moscow

    22.09.2020 [19:07]

    Moscow, September 22, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko as part of the visit to Russia.

    The sides exchanged views on a number of issues, including the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, the importance of reciprocal visits and other ones.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

     

