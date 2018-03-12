Azerbaijani, Mongolian foreign ministries ink MoU on cooperation

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia have signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation.

The memorandum was signed as Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with a delegation led by his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

The ministers praised the level of political dialogue between the two countries and expressed their confidence that these relations will continue to grow.

Damdin Tsogtbaatar noted that a number of Azerbaijani specialists used to work in Mongolia during the period of former USSR and contributed to the development of the country, as well as Mongolian students studied at the universities of Azerbaijan. He added that his visit to Azerbaijan was a manifestation of the importance attached to the development of relations with Azerbaijan by Mongolia.

The FMs stressed the importance of high-level visits and expanding the legal framework with the aim of deepening the relations between the two countries. Damdin Tsogtbaatar invited Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to visit Mongolia.

Noting the potential for the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mongolia, the ministers emphasized the necessity of joint efforts aimed at increasing trade turnover between the two countries. In this regard, the sides discussed the cooperation opportunities within the One Belt One Road Initiative initiated by China on the basis of the ancient Silk Way.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan applied to hold Expo-2025 in Baku and hopefully its candidature will be supported by Mongolia. The minister also informed his counterpart about the upcoming mid-term Ministerial Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku in April this year.

Briefing about the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the conflict shall be resolved within the framework of internationally recognized borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan based on the UN Security Council resolutions. The FM highly appreciated Mongolia's position on supporting the solution of the conflict based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation in science, education, culture and sports between the two countries.