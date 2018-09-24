    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Azerbaijani, Mongolian presidents met

    24.09.2018 [17:10]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.

    The head of state welcomed the Mongolian President.

    They then posed for official photos.

