Azerbaijani, Mongolian presidents met VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
24.09.2018 [17:10]
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.
The head of state welcomed the Mongolian President.
They then posed for official photos.
