Baku, October 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters have claimed a clutch of seven medals, including two golds at the 2019 IFMA Youth World Championships held in Antalya, Turkey. The gold medals were clinched by Ravan Aghazade (67kg) and Musa Nuruzade (51kg).

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters bring home seven medals from IFMA Youth World Championships

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter