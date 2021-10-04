  • HOMEPAGE
    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Azerbaijani NGOs visit Mausoleum of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi

    04.10.2021 [14:50]

    Ganja, October 4, AZERTAC

    A delegation of Azerbaijani NGOs, supported by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Mausoleum of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi to mark the 880th anniversary of the world-famous poet.

    AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that joined by the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the Agency Vusal Guliyev, the delegation members familiarized themselves with the rich heritage of Azerbaijan’s great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, as they visited the Mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi and Nizami Ganjavi Museum.

    The year 2021 was declared by President Ilham Aliyev as the “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani NGOs visit Mausoleum of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2021 [13:38]
    Ukrainian military expert: Armenia’s war crimes must be brought before international courts
    27.09.2021 [14:37]
    Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha
    23.09.2021 [14:42]
    Georgian media representatives eyewitness Armenian atrocities committed in Ganja
    22.09.2021 [13:29]
    Group of Georgian media representatives visit Shusha city
    Azerbaijani NGOs visit Mausoleum of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi Azerbaijani NGOs visit Mausoleum of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi Azerbaijani NGOs visit Mausoleum of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi