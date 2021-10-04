Azerbaijani NGOs visit Mausoleum of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi

Ganja, October 4, AZERTAC

A delegation of Azerbaijani NGOs, supported by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Mausoleum of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi to mark the 880th anniversary of the world-famous poet.

AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that joined by the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the Agency Vusal Guliyev, the delegation members familiarized themselves with the rich heritage of Azerbaijan’s great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, as they visited the Mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi and Nizami Ganjavi Museum.

The year 2021 was declared by President Ilham Aliyev as the “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan.