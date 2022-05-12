Azerbaijani NOC delegation’s visit to Cameroon continues
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2022 [18:20]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-president of Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee, President of the Inspection Committee of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Cameroon has met with Prime Minister of the country Joseph Ngute to discuss the preparation for the upcoming international sporting event.
Highlighting the importance of holding the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games for Cameroon, PM Joseph Ngute provided an insight into the renovation and restoration of hospitality and sports infrastructure in the capital city of Yaounde.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2022 [18:41]
12.05.2022 [16:57]
12.05.2022 [15:58]
MULTIMEDIA
12.05.2022 [12:27]
12.05.2022 [21:06]
12.05.2022 [19:35]
12.05.2022 [19:07]
12.05.2022 [17:03]
12.05.2022 [17:01]
12.05.2022 [10:34]
12.05.2022 [10:22]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
12.05.2022 [19:08]
12.05.2022 [17:20]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [19:06]
11.05.2022 [18:28]
11.05.2022 [17:26]
10.05.2022 [19:25]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
12.05.2022 [19:42]
12.05.2022 [16:54]
11.05.2022 [19:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note