    Azerbaijani NOC delegation’s visit to Cameroon continues

    12.05.2022 [18:20]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-president of Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee, President of the Inspection Committee of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Cameroon has met with Prime Minister of the country Joseph Ngute to discuss the preparation for the upcoming international sporting event.

    Highlighting the importance of holding the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games for Cameroon, PM Joseph Ngute provided an insight into the renovation and restoration of hospitality and sports infrastructure in the capital city of Yaounde.

