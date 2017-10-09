Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation meets head of Gilan Province

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

As part of their visit to Iran, Azerbaijani military seamen met with head of the Gilan Province Mustafa Salari, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The head of the province noted that the Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have been developing steadily, and praised the visit of the Azerbaijani military seamen to Iran.

Noting that Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev calls the Caspian Sea “a sea of brotherhood and friendship”, head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Captain 1st rank Subhan Bakirov expressed confidence that such visits would be reciprocal and continues.

The military seamen also visited the Rasht museum.