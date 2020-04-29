Azerbaijani Naval Forces’ tactical exercises end VIDEO

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The tactical exercises of the Naval Forces conducted in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense were completed, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

‘High professionalism was demonstrated during the exercises aimed at protecting the energy infrastructure in the operational zone of the Caspian Sea, planning and conducting combat operations in cooperation with ship tactical groups, as well as improving the skills of commanders, headquarters, and military personnel.

At the first stage of the exercises, which were held in three stages, according to the signal, measures were taken to alert the formations and military units, to bring the forces and means struggling underwater sabotage into the state of combat readiness. At the second stage, according to the signal, actions to deploy underwater anti-sabotage forces in the areas of responsibility were worked out, underwater anti-sabotage defense missions were fulfilled, as well as operations to protect oil, and gas infrastructures were conducted. At the third stage, after carrying out combat firing, the ships returned to the points of permanent deployment.

The exercises involved more than 20 ships and boats, 2 helicopters, including up to 700 servicemen,” the ministry added.