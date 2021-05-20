  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia

    20.05.2021 [11:20]

    Moscow, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has arrived in Russia for an official visit.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani Prime Minister at the Vnukovo-2 Airport.

    As part of the visit, an Azerbaijani delegation led by the Prime Minister will meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2021 [16:23]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement on recent developments along Armenia-Azerbaijan border was made without a proper thorough examination of various dimensions of this issue
    20.05.2021 [13:43]
    Azerbaijani PM visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow
    20.05.2021 [13:26]
    Nizami Ganjavi International Center to hold web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
    20.05.2021 [10:40]
    US-based Caspian Policy Center delegation informed of realities in the region
    Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia