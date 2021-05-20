Moscow, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has arrived in Russia for an official visit. A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani Prime Minister at the Vnukovo-2 Airport. As part of the visit, an Azerbaijani delegation led by the Prime Minister will meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and other officials.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia

