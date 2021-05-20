Azerbaijani PM embarks on official visit to Russia
20.05.2021 [11:20]
Moscow, May 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has arrived in Russia for an official visit.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani Prime Minister at the Vnukovo-2 Airport.
As part of the visit, an Azerbaijani delegation led by the Prime Minister will meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and other officials.
