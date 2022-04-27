Azerbaijani PM meets with Latvia`s Deputy Prime Minister

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks. The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations in various directions. They discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, military, trade and economic, investment, tourism and other fields.

