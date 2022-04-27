  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani PM meets with Latvia`s Deputy Prime Minister

    27.04.2022 [17:39]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks.

    The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations in various directions.

    They discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, military, trade and economic, investment, tourism and other fields.

