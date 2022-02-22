Azerbaijani PM meets with Speaker of Moldovan Parliament

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu.

The sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova in various areas. They expressed confidence that Igor Grosu’s visit to Azerbaijan would give an impetus to the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in economic, trade, investment, energy, humanitarian, cultural, tourism and other fields.