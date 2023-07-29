  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard

    29.07.2023 [18:23]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has today toured the Baku Shipyard.

    The Prime Minister got acquainted with the works done at the plant, the implemented and potential projects.

    A meeting was held as part of the visit with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Executive Director of "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC Ulvi Mansurov and Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard Elshad Nuriyev also in attendance.

    The meeting saw discussions on the plant’s activity and presentations regarding plans to ramp up its production capacity, operational and commercial efficiency, attraction of financial mechanisms and long-term loans etc.

    The Ministry of Economy was tasked with presenting specific proposals for increasing the shipyard’s potential and scaling up the production.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [20:24]
    Meeting held with incoming SOCAR vice-presidents
    28.07.2023 [18:29]
    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan and FAO representative
    28.07.2023 [15:07]
    Azerbaijan Airlines, Buta Airways unite under a single brand
    28.07.2023 [13:16]
    Sign mortgage insurance documents with SİMA - new cooperation with “Ateshgah” Insurance.
    Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard