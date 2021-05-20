Azerbaijani PM visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow

Moscow, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has kicked off an official visit to Russia. The delegation led by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister first laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier near the Kremlin wall. Farida Abdullayeva Special Correspondent

