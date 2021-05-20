  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani PM visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow

    20.05.2021 [13:43]

    Moscow, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has kicked off an official visit to Russia.

    The delegation led by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister first laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier near the Kremlin wall.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

