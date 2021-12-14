  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter clinches world bronze

    14.12.2021 [14:23]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani fighter Sabir Zeynalov has taken a bronze medal at the 2021 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

    He sealed the medal in the 58kg weight category.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter clinches world bronze
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [16:11]
    Azerbaijani boxer to compete in international tournament in Serbia
    14.12.2021 [18:18]
    42 Premier League players and staff test positive for COVID-19
    14.12.2021 [17:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m to FC Qarabag
    14.12.2021 [17:36]
    Azerbaijani kickboxers win 11 golds in Kyiv tournament
    Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter clinches world bronze Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter clinches world bronze