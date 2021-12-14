Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter clinches world bronze

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC Young Azerbaijani fighter Sabir Zeynalov has taken a bronze medal at the 2021 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. He sealed the medal in the 58kg weight category.

