Azerbaijani, Paraguayan Foreign Ministries hold political consultations for first time

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has met with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Julio Arriola as part of his visit to Latin America.

At the meeting, the level of relations between the two countries was hailed, and the importance of the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Paraguay was stressed. The sides discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in various fields, including energy, agriculture and humanitarian spheres.

The Azerbaijani side thanked Paraguay for its consistent and sustainable support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on partnership between Azerbaijan and Paraguay within international organizations, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

On May 10, 2022, the political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay were held for the first time in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and the Paraguayan delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of this country Raúl Ricciardi during political consultations discussed the current state of bilateral relations, as well as issues of expanding mutual partnership in political, economic, energy, agricultural and humanitarian areas.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of prospects for cooperation within regional and international organizations.