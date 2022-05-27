Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes claim three medals at Swiss Grand Prix 2022
27.05.2022 [15:45]
Baku, May 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani athletes have grabbed three medals, including two golds at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2022, held in Nottwil, Switzerland.
The gold medals came from Elvin Astanov and Olokhan Musayev in the men`s shot put F53 and F55 throw events respectively.
Another Azerbaijani athlete Arzuman Pakhirov clinched a silver medal of the tournament.
