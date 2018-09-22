    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani Paralympic judo fighter Ilham Zakiyev presented with seventh dan

    22.09.2018 [18:30]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Paralympic judo fighter Ilham Zakiyev has today been presented with the seventh dan.

    Head Sport Director of the International Judo Federation Vladimir Barta handed the seventh degree black belt to Ilham Zakiyev in a ceremony held as part of the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    Vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee Ilham Zakiyev is two-time Paralympic champion, two-time world champion, seven-time European champion and the winner of the First European Games.

