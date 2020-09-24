Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker: Armenia's illegal resettlement of Syrian and Lebanese refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh is a matter of concern

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The ongoing illegal resettlement of Syrian and Lebanese refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia is a matter of serious concern due to the clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, said Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she addressed a plenary session of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

“Despite the fact that in 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, these resolutions are still ignored by Armenia which has been consistently violating the ceasefire,” Speaker Gafarova noted.

Highlighting Armenia's unconstructive position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the recent provocation committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, the speaker said: “Armenia's latest provocation took place not in Karabakh, but on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. On July 12 this year, the settlements in the direction of Tovuz district came under shelling as a result of which Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians were killed and wounded. All this is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, and their Additional Protocols of June 8, 1977, and is considered a military crime. The ongoing illegal resettlement of Syrian and Lebanese refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia is a matter of serious concern due to the clear violation of these conventions.”