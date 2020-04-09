  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Elman Rustamov as member of Central Bank`s Board

    09.04.2020 [12:03]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani Parliament has voted to approve Elman Rustamov as a member of the Board of the Central Bank.

