Azerbaijani Parliament approves Elman Rustamov as member of Central Bank`s Board
09.04.2020 [12:03]
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani Parliament has voted to approve Elman Rustamov as a member of the Board of the Central Bank.
