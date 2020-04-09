Azerbaijani Parliament approves annual report of Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2019

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Parliament has approved an annual report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2019.

The report of the Cabinet of Ministers was heard at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis. Prime Minister Ali Asadov addressed the Parliament through video due to the quarantine regime imposed in the country.

The report was followed by discussions. After the discussions, the report was put to vote and adopted.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said that a video recording and transcript of the discussions will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.