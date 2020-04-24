  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary session

    24.04.2020 [12:49]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is holding a plenary session.

    Opening the session, Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the agenda, which includes 27 issues.

    The meeting will hear the first report from the Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

