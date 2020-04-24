Baku, April 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is holding a plenary session. Opening the session, Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the agenda, which includes 27 issues. The meeting will hear the first report from the Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary session

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter