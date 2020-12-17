Azerbaijani President: All Muslims of world must unite their voice and deliver strong message to aggressor

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

“All our cities and villages are ruined, all our historical monuments destroyed, our cultural monuments have been completely demolished, our mosques have been ruined or they used it as a place to keep animals, thus, insulting the feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all the Muslims of the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon.

“I think that all the Muslims of the world seeing those pictures, seeing those videos, would once again understand what an evil we were facing for so many years, and what achievement we made liberating our territories, freeing our lands and going back to our roots. Armenia, as you know, is making efforts to strengthen or to create in some cases relations with Muslim countries. But I am sure that all the Muslims of the world seeing those video images would send a very strong message to their government to refrain from any contacts with the country which destroys mosques, which keeps pigs in the mosques and which cultivates Islamophobia. There could be political interests, there could be some other kind of interests but I think that all the Muslims of the world must unite their voice and deliver a strong message to aggressor that what they have done is unacceptable and would not be forgotten by the Muslims,” the head of state added.