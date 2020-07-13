  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President: All responsibility lies squarely with military-political leadership of Armenia

    13.07.2020 [15:44]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    “The situation on the border continues to be tense today. I was in touch with all relevant agencies and commanders last night. I was informed early this morning too that the situation on the border has not stabilized,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

    “All the responsibility lies squarely with the military-political leadership of Armenia. Such events occur because of the hypocritical and dishonest activities of the Armenian leadership. On the one hand, it appeals to the international community and asks for help in strengthening the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line. On the other, by committing military provocations it wants to invade the territory of Azerbaijan, seize our positions, fire on the civilian population and our villages. This ugly and insidious policy will lead Armenia to the abyss,” the head of state added.

