Azerbaijani President: Armenia has yet to recover from the April defeat

Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

“The key issue of our foreign policy is the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Although there are no results in this direction, I believe that 2017 has further reinforced our positions. First of all, let me say that the so-called “referendum” conducted by the separatist regime was not recognized by the world community. This trumped-up “referendum” was not recognized by neighboring countries, the European Union or any other country. This is further evidence that the entire world community recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. And this is only natural. Nagorno-Karabakh is our historically native land. The people of Azerbaijan have lived, built and created on this land for centuries. Our insidious neighbors have simply destroyed our historical and religious monuments, and these lands have been under occupation for many years,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

“I think that the second most important issue is that Armenia has joined the negotiations without any preconditions, although it did put forward conditions. None of the preconditions put forward by Armenia after the April defeat was accepted. The negotiations were resumed without any preconditions. I do hope that we can achieve a settlement of the issue through negotiations. Of course, our strong economic and military potential further reinforce our position in the talks. Armenia has yet to recover from the April defeat. I think that this defeat should be a good lesson for them. It should demonstrate to the whole world again that Azerbaijan will never put up with this occupation,” the head of state added.